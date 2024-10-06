Quinpool, Armdale Rotary area residents asked to reduce water usage Sunday

A broken wastewater pipe has prompted Halifax Water to ask Quinpool area residents to reduce water usage while crews make repairs Sunday.

Halifax Water provided a map, asking residents from Oxford Street east to Dunbrack Street, and from Quinpool Road north to Bayers Road, to limit water usage during the repairs.

The damage to the pipe was discovered during scheduled watermain replacement work near the Armdale Rotary and Chebucto Road said a Halifax Water spokesperson.

The Armdale Rotary has been reduced to one lane and Chebucto Road is closed to traffic in the area as part of the planned construction. Traffic between the Rotary and MacDonald Street is restricted to local access only.

A map of the impacted area after a watermain broke in Halifax Sunday.

Halifax Water expects to reopen the Armdale Rotary by Monday at 6:00 a.m., and is hopeful the pipe will be repaired Sunday. Another update is expected Sunday afternoon.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area to allow construction crews to complete the work.

