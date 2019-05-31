

CTV Atlantic





The bagels may be hot - but business definitely cooled at East Coast Bagels when construction started on the CN bridge on Quinpool Road in Halifax almost two months ago.

That construction – which shut down part of Quinpool Road – also caused traffic detours.

“I would say I've lost a good 40 per cent on this month,” said East Coast Bagel Bakery owner Gerry Lonergan. “I mean, it's hard.”

Lonergan says the construction started during his busiest time, but he has noticed an improvement over the past several weeks.

“Once the city put new signage, we saw an uptick right away,” Lonergan said. “I couldn't tell you an exact percentage, but it was noticeable enough.”

Construction started April 1 to replace the CN bridge at one end of Quinpool Road and it caused traffic congestion and commuter frustration.

“Definitely we had a lot of customers calling and just inquiring are you open, are you not?” said Matthias Mueller, the manager of Aerobics First.

Mueller agrees that the situation is on the upswing.

“It's just a little bit clearer that Quinpool is not closed, that we are open for sure,” he said.

That is thanks to an awareness campaign letting consumers know that while the signs may say the road is closed -- the businesses are open.

The city also made 75 on-street parking spaces between the Armdale Roundabout and Horseshoe Island Park free, without time restrictions.

A spokesperson for CN says they are working to keep the project on schedule so it will be done before fall traffic starts.

But while that continues, this is also the start of Halifax road construction season. Some work on Quinpool Road has been limiting traffic flow periodically and is expected until Friday.

It’s the kind of work business owners know is necessary, but business owners have one request for the city.

“Just let us know a few days in advance,” Lonergan says. “Tell us we're going to block your street. Better communication for everyone will help everyone.”

With all the ups and downs of construction in Halifax, all business owners say they can do, in the end, is roll with it.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.