The CN Bridge Rehabilitation Project is expected to be complete in time for Quinpool Road to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday -- much earlier than expected -- meaning traffic and congestion on the Halifax street is expected to die down.

After being closed to drivers since April to allow for CN Rail to complete work on rehabilitation, improvements and safety repairs, the section of the road is almost ready to accommodate motorists once again.

Shawn Cleary, area councillor, says CN Rail crews reinforced, waterproofed and rebuilt the arch of the bridge. "What I'm told is that it's going to be a brand new bridge to last another hundred years," says Cleary.

The project was initially scheduled to be completed in mid-August. Fortunately for commuters, who have dealt with detours and traffic for the past few months, it's finished much earlier than originally anticipated.

It's cause for excitement from local business owners who say businesses took a hit when the construction began.

"The first month was a big hit for us," says Julie White who works for Armview Resturant. "It's kind of picked up a little bit, as school's gotten out & the summer is kind of in full swing & it's not as much traffic in general anymore -- but, we definitely took a bit of a hit when it first happened."

Weather permitting; the Quinpool Bridge will open on Monday at 5 a.m.

