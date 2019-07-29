

After being closed for months, Quinpool Road in Halifax is open again following replacement of an old railway bridge.

A section of the road had been closed since April, but it re-opened Monday -- two weeks ahead of schedule.

That was none too soon for businesses on the street.

"We are missing some of our regulars who live on the other side of the rotary and it's just too much of a pain to get downtown, or, too much of a pain to stop with the extra traffic time," said Barb Kail of the Lucky Penny Coffee Co. "But, yeah, we're really happy to see some people returning, even today, who we haven't seen in a while."

The Halifax Regional Municipality says there are no more scheduled closures in this area, now that the project is complete.