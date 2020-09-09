WINDSOR, N.S. -- Rural Nova Scotia is known for its welcoming signs, but on the road into Windsor, two are missing.

They were sprayed with racist and profane graffiti sometime over the long weekend.

The "n-word" was scrawled on at least one, but it was removed quickly by the municipality on Tuesday.

"The damage is already done," said Sharmay Beals-Wentzell, who along with her daughter Shartelle Lyon is an organizer behind the local Black Lives Matter movement.

For them, it's a sign their work, must continue

"To me, there's no such thing as using it as 'just a kid' or someone who doesn't know any better," Lyon said. "You know better."

Beals-Wentzell says it feels likewe take two steps forward, and then take four steps back.

Windsor isn't only community to have to deal with racist graffiti. Police are investigating incidents in Dartmouth and New Glasgow last month.

RCMP in Windsor are investigating, but refused CTV's request for an interview.

Municipal officials say staff are working on fixing or replacing the signs, which could cost the municipality up to $1,000.

Residents say what happened doesn't reflect who they are.

"It's disgraceful," said resident Tom Courtney.

Jennifer Daniels owns a flower shop just a few blocks away and was a municipal councilor for nine years.

"You want to make the community look inviting, and welcoming," Daniels said."It's embarrassing; it doesn't represent this community at all."

Another business owner echoes those sentiments.

"You know, I'm from Lebanon, and you know people are wonderful," said Mary Ruffell."Basically 99.99 per cent are wonderful."

Abraham Zebian is the mayor of the Municipality of West Hants.

"The actions of a few by no means speak for the entire municipality," Zebian said. "We are taking steps to correct that, and it's going to be a process, but we're 100 per cent committed."

Beals-Wentzell says they aren't giving up their efforts to eliminate racism in their community and beyond.

"We just want people to know that we matter, we really do matter, and we want people to understand that we matter," she said.