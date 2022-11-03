Racist, homophobic graffiti written on car in Bridgewater, N.S.

Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating after racist and homophobic graffiti was written on a car earlier this week.

Bridgewater Police Service said in a tweet that the incident happened in the town’s east side on Aberdeen Road.

Police say they believe the graffiti was written either late Monday or early Tuesday morning.

Photos posted to Facebook show a silver car parked outside a home with scribbles and slurs written on its hood in some sort of black ink.

Police say they are investigating with the hope of identifying the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bridgewater Police Service at 902-543-2464.