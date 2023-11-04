Railway reaction in Cape Breton after CN invests in long-discontinued line

The train tracks between Sydney and Point Tupper, N.S., have been abandoned for nearly 10 years now.

However, word that CN has purchased a stake in the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway has some wondering whether the Island portion of the line may one day be revitalized after all.

"Well I think that it shows that this region is poised for some serious economic development in the coming years,” said Jenna Lahey, CEO of the Cape Breton Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Lahey says things are different since parent company Genesee & Wyoming decided to discontinue the line back in 2014.

The area's population, which was shrinking at the time, is now showing signs of growth, along with development in downtown Sydney.

"Opening up that rail line would reconnect Cape Breton Island to the rest of the country and the rest of the province, thereby lowering the cost of living for everyday residents, and that's of course incredibly important and top of mind for everyone,” Lahey said.

CBRM Councilor Cyril MacDonald is reserving judgment for now, but he says CN's track record gives him reason for cautious optimism.

"(I would be) more inclined to be excited if we knew what (CN’s) intentions were,” MacDonald said. "I just hope that this means a difference for residents that are currently impacted by the rail line that runs through their property. I also hope this means bigger and better things to come for CBRM."

Some see a different kind of potential for one particular section of the tracks along Sydney Harbour, which runs about five kilometres between Sydney River and downtown Sydney.

Jarret Gosbee is part of a group that wants to turn it into a multi-use walking and biking trail.

"This section, we could rip up the tracks and have a trail here, it wouldn't be too difficult,” Gosbee said. "It's just the perfect location for a separated active transportation path to downtown right along the harbour."

Trains haven't run along the roughly 150 kilometers of tracks since 2015. Since then, some sections have become dilapidated and overgrown.

"Yes, it's going to take significant investment to bring the rail back to where it's something that could be used again, but I think it's a lot smaller of an investment than will be needed in the next coming years to fix things like our highways and our roads if we don't reinvest in that rail,” Lahey said.

CN hasn't commented publicly on its plans, but said in a news release the move would strengthen its presence in Eastern Canada where it "believes there will be a growing role to play in the competitiveness of North American trade."

