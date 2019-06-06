

CTV Atlantic





As we've seen so often lately, raincoats, rubber boots and umbrellas were in fashion all around the Maritimes today.

In some places, torrential rain produced localized flooding.

Barricades went up at a mall in Yarmouth Thursday as the rain came down in buckets in southwestern Nova Scotia.

This was the second time in less than a month that torrential rain produced localized flooding in the Yarmouth area -- an area that received about 70 millimetres of rain on Thursday.

Justin Pleasant arrived in the Maritimes from Tennessee, and so far, the weather has been consistent.

“Well, today is a little on the wet side,” Pleasant said. “Last night was definitely on the wet side.”

There is a handful of RVs at the Rockwood Park Campground in Saint John, but not nearly as many as would be expected.

“People aren't in the camping mood yet, especially the tenters,” said campground manager Geoff Spear. “The tenting is non-existent.”

On a wet and grey day in west Saint John, there is lots of empty space at some of the neighbourhood's popular tourist attractions.

Normally at this time of year, the parking lot would be full and there would be lots of visitors at sites like this one. But May, and now into June, have been anything but normal in many parts of the Maritimes.

It was another soggy day along the Halifax waterfront, where cruise ship passengers seemed determined to make the best of it.

“We try to enjoy it the best we can,” said one passenger. “The country's great. It's just the weather, but it won't bother us.”

Peter Hollinger's garden is soggy too, and he's anxiously waiting for a break in the weather.

“Ifigure on Sunday or Monday, I’ll put the warm weather plants in -- especially tomatoes -- because that's my number one vegetable,” Hollinger said.

Back at the campground, Paul Hetu is pulling out. He's on a Maritime tour, and so far, the weather here has been just like back home.

“Rhode Island wasn't much different from what we've been getting here in weather,” he said.

Though, the visitors here say they came ready for anything.

“Sure, you know, I don't melt,” Pleasant said. “We’ve got raincoats and umbrellas.”

And ponchos. As the wait for warmth continues all over the Maritimes.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.