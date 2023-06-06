Rain has helped Shelburne firefighting efforts, crews now hoping for a break in showers

Firefighters battling the 25,000-hectare Shelburne wildfire say the wet weather has helped crews directly attack the blaze, now they’re hoping for a break in the rain.

Dave Rockwood with the Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables told CTV Morning Live Tuesday that firefighters are having a much better week so far compared to the previous one.

“With the rain over the weekend, it’s calmed down quite a bit and we’re able to get in and do a direct attack, get our crews in the woods and really start digging this,” Rockwood said Tuesday.

The Shelburne area has seen about 95 millimetres of rain since Friday.

Now, firefighters in the area are hoping for a pause in the rainy weather.

“Oddly enough, now we need the weather to break and give us a bit of a clear sky,” Rockwood said.

“Last week we were definitely praying for the rain… now we really need to be able to get up and get our aircraft in the air and start moving some people around by aircraft, get them into these more remote locations, we need to get back into those spots.”

The Barrington Lake wildfire is the largest of the five active wildfires in Nova Scotia, and about 140 DNRR firefighters and 40 volunteer and municipal firefighters are on the scene.

“It’s more just the smoldering in the ground. Our crews are out, still looking for now and digging those areas out, so we’re making real good ground now,” Rockwood said.

Rockwood said in addition to using infrared scans and rotary wing aircraft, firefighters are doing something called “cold trailing.”

The “old fashioned” firefighting tactic involves crew removing their gloves and touching the ground and trees to find hotspots.

“The crews are using all their senses out there to try and track down those little last sparks and embers that are out there,” Rockwood said.

