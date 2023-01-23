Rain pours through ceiling of Cape Breton family's Fiona-damaged home
Wet weather throughout the Maritimes is exposing problems created by Hurricane Fiona for some homeowners still awaiting financial support for repairs.
Thomas Lynk's daughters can no longer sleep in their room, after the ceiling collapsed from water damage due to Fiona.
“It tore the roof right off. The shingles are off and the boards are weak. I went up there several times to try and fix it, but it's not fixable. It has to be replaced,” said Thomas, who lives in Westmount, N.S.
On Monday, buckets were being used to keep Lynk's house dry as water poured through several spots in his living room ceiling.
“I'm filling the buckets every 20 minutes to a half-hour. It fills the buckets,” he said.
Lynk, his wife, and three small children have been waiting for assistance since the storm hit nearly five months ago.
The family doesn't have insurance and has applied for government funding. However, help has yet to arrive.
Every time it rains, their anxiety level goes up.
“I worry every day. If the water gets too bad in this house it can really mess up the electrical and we will have no house to live in,” said Lynk.
Lynne McCarron, the CEO of United Way Cape Breton, says there are still lots of people still in need of assistance.
The Mennonite Disaster Service, a volunteer group that was helping repair roofs, left before the holidays. The problem now is finding resources to do the work.
“We don't work directly with individuals, we work with charities and so we need that partnership and that collaborative piece to be able to continue to help the individuals that would be still struggling from Fiona,” said McCarron.
Meanwhile, the Lynk family can only wait and hope damage from each passing storm doesn’t eventually leave them homeless.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence
Canada's new guidance on alcohol is sparking plenty of debate, and while some experts say it could lead to frank conversations with health providers to help drinkers make informed choices, others are questioning the advice to imbibe fewer than two drinks per week.
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
Allies may soon be supplying Ukraine with battle tanks; PM Trudeau won't say if Canada will follow suit
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has 'nothing to announce' at this time.
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
This pileup of garbage is turning a Balkan river into a floating dump
Piles of waste accumulating in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia are turning the area into a floating dump.
Alberta government says no emails found showing prosecution pressure over Coutts protests
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade last year at the Coutts border crossing.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Toronto man wanted in alleged armed carjacking of 'rare' Ferrari worth $1 million
New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to an alleged armed carjacking in Toronto last fall that police said saw the suspects make off with a rare $1-million Ferrari.
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Toronto
-
New video shows 'unprovoked attack' of 89-year-old woman on Toronto sidewalk
Newly obtained security footage shows the moment an 89-year-old woman was allegedly pushed in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto on Friday.
-
Three TTC employees reportedly attacked by group of youths on bus, police say
Three TTC employees have reportedly been attacked by a group of youths on a bus in Scarborough, police say.
-
Timeline of when southern Ontario's 'significant' snowstorm will hit
Winter will be making a major comeback this week with a significant snow storm set to blast through southern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Alberta-wide network outage that postponed some surgeries is now 'resolved': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says technical issues that led to a province-wide network outage have been resolved and teams are working to restore clinical systems, which may "take a few hours."
-
23-year-old charged in Calgary crash that killed skateboarder
A 23-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection to a summer crash that killed a pedestrian in the community of Huntington Hills.
-
Banff, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks to see infrastructure upgrades
Parks Canada has announced money to improve safety and experiences for visitors to four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia.
Montreal
-
Montreal man guilty of promoting hatred against Jews in article on neo-Nazi site
A 36-year-old Montreal man was found guilty Monday of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews in a 2017 article he wrote for a neo-Nazi website.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snowstorms set to hit Quebec. Here's what to expect
Another winter storm is headed for Southwestern Quebec this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued special weather statements warning of heavy snow and strong winds from Windsor to eastern regions of Quebec.
-
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Edmonton
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Edmonton paramedic with terminal cancer receiving help to 'live and die together' with his wife
William Huget worked for 30 years as an advanced care paramedic, helping Albertans on their worst days. Now that he has terminal cancer, he's graciously accepting support in an effort to stay at home with his wife for as long as possible.
-
'We need to do better': Residential snow clearing about to start, but not soon enough for Sohi
A Phase 2 residential parking ban will come into effect in Edmonton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The city announced last week that crews would begin residential road clearing this week, weather permitting.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused impaired driver crashes with toddler in vehicle on Hwy. 17
A 31-year-old Sudbury woman accused of impaired driving is facing several charges following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 on Saturday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating an armed attack on New Sudbury trail
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area around Grandview Park in New Sudbury on Monday afternoon as they track an assault suspect.
-
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former TVDSB teacher who skipped court located in northern Ontario: LPS
A former Thames Valley District School Board teacher who failed to show up in court last week for sentencing on child porn charges has been located in Sudbury, Ont. according to London police.
-
A fresh start: Ukrainian refugees open café in Strathroy
One year ago, Mykola Biloval and his wife Iryna could have never imagined a life in Strathroy, Ont. Yet today, they call the southwestern Ontario community their adopted home after fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
-
Significant snowfall expected in London, Ont. this Wednesday
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas. According to Environment Canada, a Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Restaurant robbed with firecracker, taxi stolen, woman arrested: Winnipeg police
A taxi was stolen and a restaurant was robbed using firecrackers early Sunday morning according to Winnipeg police.
-
'I need some help': Woman concerned about giant snow pile citing flooding concerns
A Winnipeg woman is calling on the city to do something about a giant snow pile near her yard, which she says floods her backyard and home in the spring.
-
Is Manitoba experiencing an Ozempic shortage?
Manitobans who are worried that the Ozempic shortage impacting the United States will reach the province have nothing to worry about, at least for right now, according to experts.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hundreds of Ottawa Police officers affected by payroll issue
At least two hundred Ottawa Police Service officers are experiencing payroll issues that resulted in some members of the force receiving less than two dollars on their most recent paycheque.
-
Vehicle-based protests will be dismantled if they occur on 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary: Ottawa police chief
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Ottawa homeowner's basement flooded after water meter replacement by city contractor
An Ottawa homeowner is dealing with a major mess and an insurance claim after a major leak in his basement. The leak was discovered a day after a city contractor replaced his water meter.
Saskatoon
-
Woman dead following house fire in Saskatoon
A woman is dead following an early Monday morning house fire in the city's Westview neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police lay organized crime charges in seniors scam
Three Quebec men previously charged with fraud-related offences are now facing organized crime-related charges.
-
Rattlers head coach Demopoulos returns for second season
Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Dean Demopoulos is heading back to the bridge city this spring.
Vancouver
-
Man who illegally excavated dinosaur footprints sentenced to 25 days in jail, B.C. court rules
A man who dug up fossilized dinosaur footprints from a protected site in Northern B.C. has been sentenced to 25 days in jail and ordered to pay a $15,000 fine.
-
Alleged soup-thrower back in jail, facing multiple charges: VPD
A 27-year-old man who’s accused of assaulting a senior store clerk in Vancouver earlier this month is back in custody, according to police.
-
Sister of VPD officer Nicole Chan testified she felt aimless before suicide
The sister of a Vancouver police officer who died by suicide told a coroner's inquest she believed Const. Nicole Chan was being blackmailed to have sex with another officer in the department.
Regina
-
Nearly $1M lost in cryptocurrency scams in Swift Current, Maidstone in 2022: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP reported an increase of cryptocurrency frauds last year, leading to nearly $1 million lost in the communities of Swift Current and Maidstone alone.
-
'Not backing down on this': Sask. Indigenous leaders call on province to improve consultation ahead of Crown land auctions
Indigenous leaders across Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to halt an upcoming Crown land auction and to improve the consultation process moving forward.
-
Regina mayor to submit motion to remove Counc. LeBlanc from board of community safety organization
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters is set to submit a motion at this week’s city council meeting to proposing to remove Ward 6 Counc. Dan Leblanc from the board of directors of a municipal corporation.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after stabbing at Nanaimo mall
One man is dead after a stabbing Sunday night outside the Port Place shopping centre in Nanaimo, B.C. First responders were called to a report of a man walking into the mall with a stab wound around 7 p.m., the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release Monday.
-
'This is becoming a real issue': Police issue warning after 3 cougars found in backyard in Colwood, B.C.
Mounties are warning the public after three cougars were spotted in the backyard of a home in Colwood, B.C. The West Shore RCMP say they received a call from a resident in the 580-block of Latoria Road, near Veterans Memorial Parkway, at 8:20 a.m. Monday.
-
B.C. Green Party names second deputy leader in preparation for election
The British Columbia Green Party has named a second deputy leader in a move leader Sonia Furstenau says is key to preparing for the next provincial election.