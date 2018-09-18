

CTV Atlantic





Tuesday’s rain was welcomed with open arms in southwest Nova Scotia as a hot, dry summer has led to water shortages in a number of communities.

But the rain won’t be enough to solve the problems, which has prompted the province to send in water.

These are good days to be in the well drilling business in southwest Nova Scotia and fall is looking like it will be every bit as busy as the summer has been.

“Yes, pretty much been working down here non-stop for people running out of water,” said well technician Logan Rogers.

Bob Hambleton of Shelburne County got a new well Tuesday because he and his family had their taps run dry 10 days ago.

“I've been monitoring it probably for the last month,” said Hambleton. “It’s gradually gone down a little every day. You'd see it go a little lower, you know, and pray for rain.”

But it simply never came. baths and showers are enough of a challenge, although water is available in nearby Shelburne.

In the meantime, it's paper plates and plastic cutlery in the Hambleton house.

“At least we still have something we can use,” said Shelburne County resident Matthew Rawle. “If we didn't have the option to go to the store and buy plastic cutlery, then, that would be a significant challenge.”

Similar stories are unfolding all over southwest Nova Scotia. Parts of the Jordan River seem to have more stones than water at the moment.

Truckloads of water are being dispatched to municipalities, including Argyle, Barrington and Yarmouth, but the minister responsible says long-term solutions may be what are needed.

“I hate to call it the new norm, but you know, we don't know what the weather brings,” said Chuck Porter, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Emergency Management. “It seems there's something new every season and from season to season to season.”

Politicians admit current solutions may only be a drop in the bucket for what's really needed.

“We absolutely need rain,” said Shelburne Mayor Karen Mattatall. “So, as much as we don't want a hurricane, we're certainly praying for the rain that may be coming up the coast.”

Argyle-Barrington MLA Chris d’Entremont says the situation is getting dire.

“We need a lot of water,” he said. “We would need a lot of rain to happen, so between here and wintertime, I don't know if there's going to be enough time to actually fill a well up for the winter.”

With fresh water located 300 feet below Bob's property, he's hopeful his water woes will be over, once he's got the new well hooked up.

“That well that they put in there today was probably the best thing that could ever happen to this property,” Hambleton said.

Others may have to wait for nature to do the job, or consider going into the well drilling business.

It was expected to rain through the night into Wednesday morning, and there's a possibility of more rain later this week.

That’s good news for an area of Nova Scotia that certainly needs it.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.