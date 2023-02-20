Rain, wind and cold: Weather warnings issued for Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Rain and wind warnings have been issued for every part of the island of Newfoundland, except the Great Northern Peninsula.

On the east coast, gusts are expected to reach up to 100 kilometres per hour over exposed areas later Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says power outages are possible.

As well, up to 30 millimetres of rain is forecast over the Burin and Avalon peninsulas -- and localized flooding is expected because the ground remains frozen.

Meanwhile, up to 45 millimetres of rain is expected in central and western Newfoundland, and a snowfall warning is in effect for the southern tip of Labrador.

In western Labrador, an extreme cold warning has been issued for Labrador City and Wabush, where the wind will make it feel like -45 C later Monday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2023.