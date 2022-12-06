Rainfall warnings ahead of soggy mid-week system

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for northern New Brunswick Tuesday afternoon.

The warning spans Wednesday morning to Thursday morning and calls for 25 to 40 millimetres of rain with a risk of flash flooding and pooling water on the roads due to downpours.

Other parts of the Maritimes will see similar rainfall totals, but with the rain starting later on Wednesday and ongoing later into Thursday. PEI and Nova Scotia will get into steadier rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The weather front may stall on Thursday keeping parts of those two provinces in the rain longer increasing the risk of higher totals.

Expect a widespread 20 to 40 millimetres of rain from the mid-week system. Higher local amounts possible for parts of Southern and Eastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia.

It is possible that locally higher amounts could reach 40 to 75 millimetres around the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick, Atlantic coastline of mainland Nova Scotia, and western P.E.I. That would be due to downpours within the rain and a possible longer duration of rainfall.

Gusty southeast winds will accompany the rain as it slowly develops across the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.

Wind is unlikely to match the last couple of systems to roll through. Expect southeasterly gusts ranging 30 to 60 kilometres per hour to accompany the rain.