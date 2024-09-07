Rainfall warnings, special weather statements in effect across the Maritimes Saturday

A series of rainfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect across the Maritimes as a low-pressure system brings heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.

Nova Scotia

The following areas of Nova Scotia are under a rainfall warning as of 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and could see totals that could reach 40 to 100 mm:

Annapolis County

Digby County

Guysborough County

Halifax County- east of Porters Lake

Halifax Metro and Halifax County West

Lunenburg County

Queens County

Shelburne County

Environment Canada says the rain will continue in the morning, easing by late afternoon.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” reads the warning.

The rest of Nova Scotia is under a special weather statement, which is calling for 30 to 50 mm of rain, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

A les suêtes wind warning is in effect for Inverness County – Mabou and north. Maximum southeasterly gusts could reach up to 110 km/h for Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence Saturday afternoon and evening.

Prince Edward Island

All of Prince Edward Island is under a special weather statement that’s calling for 20 to 30 mm of rain, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Rainfall is expected continue through Saturday night, according to Environment Canada’s website.

Gusty winds can also be expected Saturday, which could lead to scattered power outages and transportation delays.

New Brunswick

Southern and eastern parts of New Brunswick are under a special weather statement, advising of significant rainfall.

Environment Canada says 20 to 30 mm of rain can be expected, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

The agency says rainfall will continue through to Saturday night.

“An area of low pressure containing tropical moisture may bring significant rainfall to the province Saturday,” reads the agency’s statement.

“In addition to the rain, gusty winds Saturday could lead to scattered utility outages and transportation delays.”