Rainy Maritime weather dampens summer spirits for many

If this summer had a soundtrack, rain would be a repeated lyric.

When CTV spoke with Wayne Ford along Spring Garden Road, he gleefully broke into a song about the rain, but not everybody’s singing.

“It’s been going on long enough,” said Sarah Clark. “It’s great to keep away the forest fires but I’m very much tired of the rain. I want some sun back.”

Nova Scotia has experienced days upon days of rain. Its drenched farmers’ fields, emptied patios and in some cases, dampened moods. People want to soak up the sun instead of getting soaked.

“During the forest fires it was like ‘Thank God this is going to be over now’ but I mean it’s been a month since then and we’ve had rain 90 per cent of the days,” Clark said. “We had a whole winter of the SAD and now we’re not getting any sunshine to get rid of it.”

“It feels more humid this year than normal. I don’t know if it actually has been,” said Ryan Adderson.

Checking his phone for the forecast, Adderson sees rain is a possibility each of the next few days.

“Not a fan,” he said, adding he was supposed to go camping over the weekend and now likely won’t.

“Losing my weekend camping to the rain, not thrilled.”

Registered psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley noted there’s not a lot of great research that shows weather impacts mood, with the exception of seasonal affective disorder which typically happens in the winter when there’s less sun.

“But I think our everyday experience of the weather, we do have a certain expectation about what the weather should be like and that our mood will be affected by the weather and because of that it does end up impacting our day to day,” Lee-Baggley said.

Lee-Baggley notes it’s important to manage expectations and continue to do sufficient activity.

“Because we know that the amount of activity we do really does have an impact on our mood. There’s lots of things we can still do in cloudy and rainy weather, socializing being one,” she said.