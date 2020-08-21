HALIFAX -- Close to 50 people held a rally Friday to protest what they say is inaction by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission (NSHRC).

They gathered on Spring Garden Road in front of the building where the NSHRC has its office. They say the human rights commission has not been supportive of the African Nova Scotian community and that many complaints by Black Nova Scotians have been dismissed or not dealt with.

"We have a serious problem," said rally organizer Angela Bowden. "We have a system designed and tasked to uphold human rights, that marginalizes, violates, dismisses, denies the very human rights that they are tasked and legislated to uphold."

Bowden and others shared their experience and struggles trying to get concerns addressed by the human rights commission.

The protesters are calling for reform in the commission and cultural competency training for all employees of the NSHRC.

The rally was hosted by African Nova Scotians For Black Human Rights Matter.