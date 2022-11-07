Rally held over N.B. government proposal to move more medical procedures to private clinics

About 25 people gathered in the rain Monday morning in Riverview, N.B., for an anti-privatization health care rally.

The rally was held on Coverdale Road, not far from the office of Health Minister Bruce Fitch.

The event was organized by the New Brunswick Health Coalition, who are expressing their opposition to proposals from the Blaine Higgs government concerning the privatization of health care.

The New Brunswick Health Coalition represents thousands of health-care workers in the province.

The coalition believes if private companies deliver health-care services it would increase the cost to taxpayers and weaken an already fragile health-care system.

Coalition co-chair Daniel Legere said there are many reasons the group opposes privatization.

“There's the whole question of accountability. When you privatize a public service who's accountable? The government will hide behind the private entity delivering the service,” said Legere. “When you expand into the private sector that's delivering health care, you're bleeding public resources, human resources from our public health-care system. Everyone's got a Medicare card, not everyone has a platinum card.”

Premier Higgs has acknowledged private health care options are being considered by the province, but they would still be publically-funded.

Bernadette Landry, co-chair of the coalition, said the current state of health care in the province is not good.

“There’s a lack of health-care professionals everywhere in every field. Doctors are exhausted. Nurses are exhausted. Everybody is exhausted. It’s really problematic,” said Landry. “It’s at the point that if you do need some health-care services you’re not sure you’re going to get them, and if you do get them they won’t be as good as 10 years ago because there’s not enough staff to take care of you, not because they don’t care.”

Landry thinks health care can be improved by taking care of staff -- giving them better working conditions and bonuses.

“They’re working so much harder than before,” she said.

Health Minister Fitch was not it town Monday morning during the rally.

The health department’s communications officer told CTV News in an email that third party projects are “simply meant to support and enhance the public health-care system.”