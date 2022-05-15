Rally in downtown Halifax shows support for war-torn Ukraine

Signs of support for Ukraine continue to pop up around the Halifax area.

“Everywhere, there is Ukrainian flags,” says Ivan Bereznuik, who recently fled Ukraine.

It’s a welcome site for Bereznuik and Katerina Moskalenko, who just arrived in Halifax days ago with one suitcase in their possession.

In February, the couple went to Moldova for a funeral. One day after they arrived, Russia invaded Ukraine.

The pair was able to make it to Poland and eventually Halifax, where they remain today.

“We chose Halifax because of the ocean and a good marine industry, so this way we decided to come here. It’s closer to us to see the ocean and to get jobs,” Bereznuik says.

Sharon Hallam is hosting the couple in her home and is encouraging others to do the same.

“Do it. It enriches your life and you learn so much about another country. You get the gift,” Hallam says.

All three were on-hand Sunday for a rally in downtown Halifax to show continued solidarity with their homeland -- in particular, the Ukrainian forces that are held up in a steel plant in Mariupol.

“Every single minute that passes, there’s a chance that Ukrainian defenders are going to die in that plant,” says rally organizer Igor Yuschenko.

The show of support from Canadians today, and since the war began 81 days ago, hasn't gone unnoticed.

“As a Ukrainian Canadian, I’m very happy to see both flags, Ukrainian and Canadian, in my city,” Yuschenko says.

It's comforting for Bereznuik and Moskalenko as well, who have a simple goal now that they're safe.

“We’re looking for peace here and for a future, good life to make a family, to settle here,” Bereznuik says.

Something many people take for granted.