Rally in downtown Halifax shows support for war-torn Ukraine
Signs of support for Ukraine continue to pop up around the Halifax area.
“Everywhere, there is Ukrainian flags,” says Ivan Bereznuik, who recently fled Ukraine.
It’s a welcome site for Bereznuik and Katerina Moskalenko, who just arrived in Halifax days ago with one suitcase in their possession.
In February, the couple went to Moldova for a funeral. One day after they arrived, Russia invaded Ukraine.
The pair was able to make it to Poland and eventually Halifax, where they remain today.
“We chose Halifax because of the ocean and a good marine industry, so this way we decided to come here. It’s closer to us to see the ocean and to get jobs,” Bereznuik says.
Sharon Hallam is hosting the couple in her home and is encouraging others to do the same.
“Do it. It enriches your life and you learn so much about another country. You get the gift,” Hallam says.
All three were on-hand Sunday for a rally in downtown Halifax to show continued solidarity with their homeland -- in particular, the Ukrainian forces that are held up in a steel plant in Mariupol.
“Every single minute that passes, there’s a chance that Ukrainian defenders are going to die in that plant,” says rally organizer Igor Yuschenko.
The show of support from Canadians today, and since the war began 81 days ago, hasn't gone unnoticed.
“As a Ukrainian Canadian, I’m very happy to see both flags, Ukrainian and Canadian, in my city,” Yuschenko says.
It's comforting for Bereznuik and Moskalenko as well, who have a simple goal now that they're safe.
“We’re looking for peace here and for a future, good life to make a family, to settle here,” Bereznuik says.
Something many people take for granted.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.
Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say
The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and arrived in the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the "express purpose" of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
14 years later, CTV News' Paul Workman returns to a changed Afghanistan
Not long before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February, CTV News' Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman returned to Afghanistan, a country he last visited in 2008 that is now faced with a humanitarian crisis under Taliban rule.
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
Millennia-old pits found at Stonehenge offer new insight into human activity at the monument
Scientists are forming new theories about how the prehistoric monument Stonehenge was used after recently discovering hundreds of previously unknown large pits, and thousands of smaller ones, that were potentially excavated thousands of years ago.
Here's how to watch Sunday's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse
Sky watchers will be treated to a 'super blood moon' next week as a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon is expected to be visible across most of Canada on Sunday night. CTVNews.ca has some tips on how to catch the astronomical event.
Royal couple to begin Canadian tour amid increasing skepticism of monarchy
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are set to begin a three-day tour of Canada this week that will focus on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change -- and on connecting with a Canadian public that is increasingly skeptical of the monarchy.
Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him
Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him but that he stands firm on his views on topics such as abortion.
Toronto
-
This is what $1-million will get you in real estate markets across Ontario
With so many price tags hovering around the $1-million mark, you might be wondering how far a million dollar budget could get you across Ontario’s real estate markets. Well, it depends on where you’re looking.
-
Toronto gas prices just broke a new record after six cents per litre increase overnight
Gas prices in Toronto have reached yet another new record after rising six cents per litre overnight.
-
Best places and time to watch the rare 'super flower blood moon' in Ontario tonight
A rare total lunar eclipse is upon us and people in Ontario are uniquely positioned to see what's known as a 'super flower blood moon' tonight
Calgary
-
Calgarians rally in support of abortion rights as expected Roe v. Wade reversal sparks controversy
Calgarians gathered in front of city hall Sunday to rally in support of a woman’s right to abortion as a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision brings the issue to the forefront of conversation on both sides of the border.
-
Alberta homeowner surprises armed suspect inside rural home
RCMP are looking for an armed individual who robbed a homeowner at gunpoint last week.
-
'Stuff you dream about': Tkachuk and Flames excited to play in Game 7
Matthew Tkachuk has four assists in this series against the Dallas Stars, but he has yet to beat Jake Oettinger. Tkachuk is hoping that will change tonight as he gets ready to play in the biggest game of his NHL career.
Montreal
-
'Frustration and anxiety': thousands of Montrealers protest Bill 96
Some Montreal streets in the downtown core were blocked Saturday morning as protesters marched against provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law - Bill 101.
-
Body discovered in trunk of burned vehicle in east end of Montreal
A body was discovered in the trunk of a vehicle that was set on fire Sunday in Montreal's east end.
-
Man in critical condition after being hit and dragged by a tanker truck in Montreal
A man in his 30s is in critical condition in a Montreal hospital after being hit by a tanker truck and dragged for several metres.
Edmonton
-
'We're not done': Edmonton Oilers ready for playoff push to Stanley Cup finals
The Oilers aren't settling for the second round.
-
Mike Smith blanks Kings 2-0 in Game 7 to push Oilers to second round
The Edmonton Oilers are through to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after beating the L.A. Kings 2-0 in Game 7.
-
'Their lives were going to make a difference': book exploring mother's journey after losing children
Two Alberta authors are hoping their book can help raise awareness of domestic violence in Canada and help prevent future tragedies, like the one that prompted them to write the book.
Northern Ontario
-
Golf Sudbury donates to relief efforts in Ukraine
It's a golfers "Day for Ukraine" in Sudbury.
-
North Bay has warm welcome for veterans and legion members as convention continues
The Royal Canadian Legion's 52nd biennial covention of the Ontario Provincial Command is continuing this weekend.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | MNRF evacuation advisory for Shining Tree
MNRF officials are advising residents of Shining Tree to evacuate due to a fire.
London
-
'I just want it back': Stone polar bear statue stolen from local woman's garden
Nancy Allen's home is known by many as the house with the white stone-made polar bears which have sat in her garden for over 30 years, but on Wednesday morning she woke up to find one of them had been stolen.
-
Trio charged in alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide in Grand Bend
-
One lucky resident could be waking up a multi-millionaire, Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in London, Ont.
If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in London, Ont. be sure to check it Sunday morning, you could be the next multi-millionaire.
Winnipeg
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
NEW
NEW | Red River is receding, more than 2,000 evacuees still displaced by Manitoba flood
While the Red River is starting to recede in southern Manitoba, flood waters linger in communities and more than 2,000 people are still displaced.
-
Train derailment in Winnipeg under investigation
A train derailment in the heart of Winnipeg on Saturday is now under investigation.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police 'responded appropriately' to maintain public safety during dress code protest, chief says
Ottawa's interim police chief is defending the police response to a dress code protest outside a French Catholic secondary school on Friday, saying officers "responded appropriately with the intention of maintaining public safety."
-
Man drowns in Mississippi River west of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the drowning death of a 25-year-old Gatineau man in the Mississippi River west of Ottawa.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa Sunday following a four-day stretch of record-breaking high temperatures.
Saskatoon
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
Sask. Roughriders practice cancelled as CFL players begin strike
The Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp was supposed to get underway at Griffiths Stadium on Sunday morning, but the Riders announced that their first practice was cancelled.
-
Finland, Sweden inch closer to seeking NATO membership
Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway as it inches closer to seeking NATO membership, hours before Sweden's governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver gas prices set record for 2nd time in as many days
For the second day in a row, gasoline has hit a new record high price in Metro Vancouver.
-
Vancouver-area surgeon launches non-profit food truck to give back to community
A Vancouver-area surgeon, inspired to try to give back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, has launched a food truck that will fundraise for charities and employ people struggling to make ends meet.
-
'Youth' allegedly fleeing police in Prince George hit by car, IIO called in
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a "youth" was seriously injured after being hit by a car while allegedly running away from officers in Prince George.
Regina
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
Sask. Roughriders practice cancelled as CFL players begin strike
The Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp was supposed to get underway at Griffiths Stadium on Sunday morning, but the Riders announced that their first practice was cancelled.
-
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faced a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed Sunday by its wins on and off the battlefield.
Vancouver Island
-
Communities on Island's west coast promise crackdown on illegal camping
After experiencing an "unacceptably high level" of illegal and backroad camping over the last two summers, communities on Vancouver Island's west coast are collectively urging visitors to make reservations and only stay at authorized campgrounds.
-
Vancouver Island wildlife centre closing to visitors amid avian flu spread
A wildlife rescue centre in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley will temporarily close its visitor centre and gift shop on Monday amid concerns about the spread of avian influenza in the region.
-
Hummingbird builds nest on hook hanging in noisy Victoria welding shop
Dave Clarke's noisy welding shop in Victoria is the last place you might expect to find a hummingbird nest, but that's exactly what he found one recent morning.