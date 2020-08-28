HALIFAX -- There was a strong show of support this afternoon for a woman who says she was racially profiled and arrested by the Halifax Regional Police late last month.

Local musician Kayla Borden says she's speaking out because this happens all too often.

"We can't let the police get away with continuing to harm us with their violent tactics," Borden said Friday.

Borden says she was driving her vehicle in Dartmouth shortly before 1 a.m. on July 28 when a Halifax Regional Police vehicle pulled up beside her.

Borden says several police vehicles suddenly appeared, and she was approached by two police officers who told her to put her hands on her steering wheel.

Borden says police then opened the door to her vehicle and pulled her out, telling her she was under arrest before putting her in handcuffs.

She says she asked police why she was being arrested and police accused her of driving without her lights on, and then said she didn’t pull her vehicle over when police had their lights flashing.

Borden denies both accusations.

Borden says police then told her they were on a high-speed chase, looking for a white male in a vehicle with a different description.

At that point, Borden says police told her she was no longer under arrest, but still took her information before letting her go.

"I had to say something," Borden said Friday at a rally to support her. "It's been pretty traumatic. I have my waves up and down of how I feel, and just like being motivated to do things, but with the support I have around me, I just continue to try to keep rising up."

Shelley Fashan was one of the supporters at Friday's rally.

"For her to be handcuffed and to be dragged out of her car, I know it hurt her to her heart and soul to be assaulted like that," Fashan said.

Sylvia Parris-Drummond's reaction to the news of Borden's arrest was one of frustration.

"I thought 'not again,' right, it's just so weighty to think that all of these things continue to happen," Parris-Drummond said.

In a brief statement to CTV, the Halifax Regional Police said the complaint is under investigation, and that it will be thoroughly investigated.