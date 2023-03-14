Ransomware group behind 2021 cyberattack on Newfoundland and Labrador health network

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Newfoundland and Labrador's justice minister says the Hive ransomware group was behind a cyberattack that hit much of the province's health-care systems in October 2021.

John Hogan told reporters today that advice from security experts prevents him from saying whether the province paid the group a ransom.

The province has been tight-lipped about what happened, previously refusing to confirm the incident was a ransomware attack.

Hogan says he can reveal more because the United States Department of Justice announced in late January that it had dismantled the Hive group, and therefore the group no longer poses a threat to Newfoundland and Labrador.

He says the hackers connected to Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information's system on Oct. 15, 2021, through a virtual private network which they accessed with stolen login information.

Widespread system shutdowns occurred on Oct. 30, 2021, prompting officials to cancel thousands of appointments, including cancer care, and forcing doctors and nurses in some health-care facilities to resort to paper records.

