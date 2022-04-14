Rapid testing sites open Good Friday and Easter Monday in New Brunswick
After calls for better access to rapid tests in New Brunswick, public health has lifted age restrictions so anyone can pick some up – but you still have to book an appointment and have symptoms.
A spokesperson for public health said in a statement that the symptom requirement was a change made to back in January.
On Good Friday and Easter Monday, distribution sites will be open in Moncton, St-Stephen, Sussex, Saint John, Fredericton, Edmundston, Campbellton, Bathurst and Miramichi.
One will also be open in Woodstock on Monday.
New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon would still like to see better access, like in Nova Scotia, where rapid tests can be picked up at libraries and Access Nova Scotia locations.
“That doesn’t make any sense to me at all,” he said. “Get rid of the symptom requirements so that everyone can access rapid tests to use them as they see that they need to. They should be as accessible as possible, like they are in Nova Scotia – I don’t understand why they’re trying to control access as much as they are.”
Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist in Nova Scotia, says although this weekend isn’t under a lockdown or restrictions – like the last two years – people need to assess their risk.
“We know there’s a lot of virus around right now, you don’t need a number everyday to tell you that. Our lab percentage is somewhere between 30 and 40 per cent of the tests being positive a day, that’s a lot,” she said.
Barrett says people should prepare three days prior to your family dinner.
“I make sure I wear a mask when I’m in indoor public spaces. I make sure that I’m keeping my contact number moderate, that means I don’t see a different group of people unmasked every single day, I keep my contacts low…and then I’m testing fairly regularly if I’ve been around or if I’m about to be around vulnerable people,” she said.
