Rare sight: Large cargo ship tied up in Sydney harbor after engine issues

A cargo ship the size of two football fields is a rare sight in the Sydney Harbour, but after engine problems off western Newfoundland, the ship had to be towed to the port late Friday.

"It's great to see a ship of this size in the harbor. The harbor was dredged quite a few years ago," says Paul Carrigan, Port of Sydney general manager.

The ship is loaded with containers, but what's inside remains unclear.

The Canadian Coast guard says they, along with other agencies, were able to mitigate any environmental risks posed by this large vessel being adrift on the water.

"I can tell you is there was approximately 2500 metric tons of hydro carbons on board. If the vessel had to go around and link into the marine environment there would a completely different conversation happening right now," says Bob Grant, senior environmental response officer.

Marine traffic websites say the MSC Kim is sailing under the flag of Panama and it's owned by a Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company.

The vessel left Halifax on March. 5 and was headed to Montreal.

"We are working to ensure the safety of the crew and vessel while it is secured alongside and has no propulsion," says Grant.

Sydney has been hoping to eventually have a container terminal, attracting vessels similar to this ship.

"This has about 4200 containers on it, some of the ultra large have about 18,000, but Sydney harbour can accommodate that as well,' says Carrigan.

It is unclear how long the ship will remain in Sydney, but Carrigan says crews are working to have it on its way soon.