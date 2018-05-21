

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MONCTON, N.B. -- Staff at a New Brunswick zoo are mourning the loss of a rare tiger cub who died more than a week after she was born with three siblings.

The Magnetic Hill Zoo announced in a Facebook post that the young female tiger passed away Sunday despite efforts by her mother, Anya, and a veterinarian to help her survive.

Officials at the Moncton zoo said it became clear on Saturday that she was failing and would likely not improve.

"Unfortunately, she had medical issues that we could not prevent or cure and she was simply not strong enough," the zoo said on its page.

"While she was not with us for long, she made a huge impact on staff."

They say she was the smallest and weakest cub born as part of a litter of four to the zoo's Amur tiger on May 11.

The Facebook post had received 800 responses Tuesday morning and was shared more than 150 times, with most expressing their sadness at the loss.

"RIP little one," one woman wrote. "My thoughts are with the wonderful staff and all involved in caring for her during this difficult time."

In the post, the zoo said the mother and three remaining cubs showed no signs of complications and are thriving. The survival rate in the wild and under human care for the tigers is about one in three.

It said the mom and cubs will not be on exhibit for several weeks, "as they bond together and get through the difficult stages of early development."

A photo posted on its page last week showed the two brown and black-striped females and two males lined up side by side on a white sheet, with one appearing smaller than the others.

A zoo official was not immediately available for comment.