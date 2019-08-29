

CTV Atlantic





Tammy Martin has been making a habit of checking underneath her hood these days after an incident in March that she still can't quite believe.

"In the middle of the night, the police knocked on our door," Martin said. "Our truck was up in flames."

Not much was left of her truck afterwards and Martin was left shocked by how quickly her vehicle was reduced to a charred wreck.

"Oh my lord, we were floored," Martin said. "I mean, the police at your window in the middle of the night? I thought somebody had died. Thankfully it was just the truck on fire, but we were floored."

After an investigation, it was determined the cause was something Martin never would have expected -- a rat's nest near her engine was blamed for the ignition.

Just recently, history nearly repeated itself inside her daughter's vehicle.

"Surprisingly enough, my daughter was at work the other night and saw grass coming out from under her hood," she said. "She opened it and there was a huge rat's nest."

Martin, who is the MLA for Cape Breton Centre, says her neighbourhood has a rodent problem.

She posted her experiences to social media to notify people living nearby.

The owner of a pest control company says while the result in this case might be rare, pesky critters causing costly damage to vehicles happens more often than you might think.

"Haven't had one where a vehicle that we've heard of actually went on fire before, but every week we're getting calls for them inside of vehicles," said Richard MacDonald.

A local fire chief, who says he's seen this type of thing happen at cottages too, says he's responded to several calls where rats chewed into the wiring and insulation during winter.

By the summer, when the power was turned back on, the buildings went up in flames.

"The main advice is to make your property the least habitable towards rodents," said MacDonald. "So if you have any food around, green bins, bird feeders, garbage, anything that would bring them near your property, (get rid of it.)"

Martin says her truck was covered by insurance, but she still wants to warn others.

"The inspector said, 'you're the fifth or sixth person that this has happened to,'" Martin said. "Thankfully nobody was hurt and I had no idea that this was even an issue."

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald.