RCMP: 22-year-old man dead after ATV crash
Published Saturday, March 13, 2021 10:41AM AST
HALIFAX -- The RCMP says a man has died after an early morning ATV crash in rural Nova Scotia.
Police say around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to Hardscratch Road in South Ohio, N.S. When they arrived, they found an ATV near the roadway, upright, with extensive damage.
A 22-year-old man from Yarmouth County was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police expect Hardscratrch Road to stay closed until Saturday afternoon.
A collision re-constructionist is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.