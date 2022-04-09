RCMP actively searching for missing senior in Moncton; public asked to avoid Salisbury Road area

The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., is asking the public to avoid the surrounding wooded area near Salisbury Road as police search for a missing senior who was last seen at a nursing home on Friday.

The Codiac Regional RCMP says 83-year-old Gloria Mitton was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at Golden Years nursing home on Jabez Lane in Moncton.

She was reported missing to police the same day, around 9:30 p.m.

Police say they have followed up on several leads, but have been unsuccessful so far in locating Mitton.

According to RCMP, Mitton has serious health conditions and police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Mitton is described as approximately five-foot-six inches tall, weighs about 122 pounds, and has brown hair.

She last seen wearing a light-coloured shirt, a black shawl, green pants and beige shoes.

"Residents should expect significant police activity in the area, including the RCMP helicopter and Police Dog Services," wrote RCMP in a news release.

Police have released photos of Mitton in hopes it will help with their search.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.