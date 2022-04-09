RCMP actively searching for missing senior in Moncton; public asked to avoid Salisbury Road area

Gloria Mitton is described as approximately five-foot-six inches tall, weighs about 122 pounds, and has brown hair. She last seen wearing a light-coloured shirt, a black shawl, green pants and beige shoes. (SOURCE: RCMP) Gloria Mitton is described as approximately five-foot-six inches tall, weighs about 122 pounds, and has brown hair. She last seen wearing a light-coloured shirt, a black shawl, green pants and beige shoes. (SOURCE: RCMP)

