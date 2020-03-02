FOLLY LAKE, N.S. -- Nova Scotia RCMP teamed up with partners at the Fundy Trail Snowmobile Club in Folly Lake to remind snowmobile users about the importance of safety when out on the trails.

RCMP Northern Traffic, along with a provincial conservation officer of Nova Scotia Environment, the Snowmobile Association of Nova Scotia, and the Fundy Snowmobile Club promoted snowmobile safety and shared information about the Off-Highway Vehicle Act.

Demonstrations were also provided from a safety training instructor about what riders can expect when taking the off-highway vehicle safety training.

"Some riders may not be aware of the training requirements under the Off-Highway Vehicle Act," said Cpl. Lisa Croteau, public information officer for Halifax District RCMP. "We want riders to know what to expect on the course and when they get out on the trails."

Some tips to keep in mind when hitting the trails include: