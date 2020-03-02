RCMP and partners remind Maritimers of snowmobile safety
FOLLY LAKE, N.S. -- Nova Scotia RCMP teamed up with partners at the Fundy Trail Snowmobile Club in Folly Lake to remind snowmobile users about the importance of safety when out on the trails.
RCMP Northern Traffic, along with a provincial conservation officer of Nova Scotia Environment, the Snowmobile Association of Nova Scotia, and the Fundy Snowmobile Club promoted snowmobile safety and shared information about the Off-Highway Vehicle Act.
Demonstrations were also provided from a safety training instructor about what riders can expect when taking the off-highway vehicle safety training.
"Some riders may not be aware of the training requirements under the Off-Highway Vehicle Act," said Cpl. Lisa Croteau, public information officer for Halifax District RCMP. "We want riders to know what to expect on the course and when they get out on the trails."
Some tips to keep in mind when hitting the trails include:
- Always check the weather conditions before you leave
- Never ride alone
- Take a cell phone in case of emergency
- Have a map and take note of shelters available along the way
- Let someone know your plans, where you are going, the route you plan on taking and the time you expect to return
- Always wear protective clothing, including a helmet, gloves and eye protection. Wear layers of clothing to keep warm and dry
- When possible, avoid crossing bodies of water. If you are crossing bodies of water, never ride in single file and wear a life jacket over your outer clothing
- Ride at a reasonable rate of speed. Know your riding partner's driving limitations as well as your own and operate only at a speed that allows you both to remain in total control of your snowmobiles
- Ride sober. Don't drink or consume drugs before or while snowmobiling
- When venturing into remote areas, snowmobilers should be alert and take all precautions necessary, as help could be several hours away