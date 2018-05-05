

CTV Atlantic





Annapolis District RCMP have arrested a 16-year-old male after shots were fired overnight Saturday.

Just after midnight on May 5, RCMP received a call to the scene of a single motor vehicle collision on South St. at Carleton Corner in Bridgetown, N.S.

Officers discovered an abandoned vehicle at the scene and were told a male was seen leaving the scene of the accident with a rifle, heading towards the train track in Bridgetown.

RCMP found the suspect who had fired multiple shots from the rifle.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m., RCMP arrested a 16-year-old male without incident. The suspect was transported to hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.