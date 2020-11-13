HALIFAX -- A 49-year-old man from Fall River, N.S. who was wanted on a province-wide warrant has been taken into custody.

On Wednesday, police said in a news release a warrant had been obtained for Dean Michael Schrader.

Schrader is facing charges of assault, overcome resistance by choking, failure to comply with a court order, and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order following an incident on Nov. 7 in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Schrader has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday.