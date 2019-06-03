

CTV Atlantic





The Mounties have arrested four men after a break-in at a Cole Harbour elementary school.

Police say responded to an alarm at the school early Saturday morning.

“Two members responded, and could hear voices coming from the woods near the school,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Additional police and a police dog were requested at the scene, and RCMP officers determined several laptops had been stolen from one classroom. Entry had been gained through a window.”

Police arrested four men who were in possession of stolen computers and a forensics team was called in to examine the scene.

Police say they’ve arrested two men from Lake Loon, aged 21 and 19, and two other 19-year-olds – one from Cole Harbour and the other from Westphal.

All face charges of break and enter, theft and possession of stolen property.

They were released on conditions and will return to court Aug. 7 at 9:30 a.m.