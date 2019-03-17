

CTV Atlantic





A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after reports of shots fired in Lower West Pubnico on Saturday.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP received a call of reported shots fired at a home near the community’s ‘Food Co-op’ shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Multiple police officers reported and eventually convinced a man inside the home to surrender and exit.

He was arrested without further incident and no one was injured.

The 35-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Court on Monday to face charges of Pointing a firearm, Possession of a firearm, Careless use of a firearm, Uttering threats, Unauthorized possession of a firearm, 2 counts of Discharge of a firearm, and 2 counts of Failure to comply.