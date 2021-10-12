RCMP arrest three in connection with attempted break and enter at NB Power substation

Police say they were contacted last Tuesday night about "suspicious activity" at the Memramcook East NB Power Plant. Police say they were contacted last Tuesday night about "suspicious activity" at the Memramcook East NB Power Plant.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island