HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has arrested a Waycobah man for child pornography offences.

Police say they searched a home on Waycobah First Nation "after a social media application notified law enforcement that child pornography was being shared on their service."

Police have charged 43-year-old Wayne Thomas Prosper with:

transmitting child pornography

two counts of possession of child pornography

accessing child pornography

An RCMP news release said Prosper was released from custody on "strict conditions" and will appear in court on Oct. 7.

"In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography," the news release said. "This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act. The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada's National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca."