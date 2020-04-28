HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public’s help in solving an assault they say occurred last week in Fletchers Lake, N.S.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. on April 21, police received a report of an assault.

Police say a woman was walking along Holland Dr. when she was approached by a man who assaulted her. The woman yelled and got away while the man ran away into the woods.

Police searched the area with assistance of the Halifax Regional Police K9 Unit, but could not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 17 and 22 years old with a slim build and light brown hair. He was wearing a light pink hoodie, black jogging pants with a white stripe and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.