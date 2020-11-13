HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating after a pickup truck was stolen in Nash Creek, N.B.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, police received reports of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of a business on Route 134.

Police believe the theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The vehicle is described as a red 2006 Ford Ranger with the box of the truck white in colour. Police say it has a New Brunswick licence plate number CNO 244, and the vehicle identification number is 1FTYR44U56PA48154.

Police did not provide a picture of the vehicle.

Anyone with information into the whereabouts of the vehicle, or who may have witnessed anything suspicious on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.