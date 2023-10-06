RCMP ask for public's help after stolen vehicle found burnt in N.B.

The West District RCMP is asking for help from the public in a stolen vehicle investigation.

Police say they received a report that a 2020 Dodge Ram truck had been stolen from a home in Little Ridge, N.B., on Tuesday.

Later the same day, police say they found the vehicle burnt in a wooded area near Highway 726 and Island Hill Road.

Police are now asking for help from the public.

“Vehicle thefts can be a crime of opportunity,” says Sgt. Chris Henderson from the West District RCMP in the news release.

“In the majority of vehicle thefts that we investigated, the vehicles have been left unlocked with the keys in them, or the keys nearby in an unlocked building, which can make them a perfect target for thieves.”

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the RCMP at 506-755-1130 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In order to reduce the risk of theft, police are encouraging people to make sure their keys are removed from their vehicle and in a safe place. They also recommend ensuring vehicles are locked at all times, and to park in a well-lit area when possible.

