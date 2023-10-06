RCMP ask for public's help after stolen vehicle found burnt in N.B.
The West District RCMP is asking for help from the public in a stolen vehicle investigation.
Police say they received a report that a 2020 Dodge Ram truck had been stolen from a home in Little Ridge, N.B., on Tuesday.
Later the same day, police say they found the vehicle burnt in a wooded area near Highway 726 and Island Hill Road.
Police are now asking for help from the public.
“Vehicle thefts can be a crime of opportunity,” says Sgt. Chris Henderson from the West District RCMP in the news release.
“In the majority of vehicle thefts that we investigated, the vehicles have been left unlocked with the keys in them, or the keys nearby in an unlocked building, which can make them a perfect target for thieves.”
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the RCMP at 506-755-1130 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
In order to reduce the risk of theft, police are encouraging people to make sure their keys are removed from their vehicle and in a safe place. They also recommend ensuring vehicles are locked at all times, and to park in a well-lit area when possible.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
Governor General's office spent more than $117K on dry cleaning between 2018 and 2023
The Governor General's office spent more than $117,000 on dry cleaning between Jan. 2018 and May 2023, which works out to over $1,800 a month.
Nearly 1,000 migrating songbirds perish after crashing into windows at Chicago exhibition hall
David Willard has been checking the grounds of Chicago's lakefront exhibition center for dead birds for 40 years. On Thursday morning he found something horrible: Hundreds of dead songbirds, so thick they looked like a carpet.
Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Nearly 100 refugees in Toronto transferred to other Ontario cities for shelter
Nearly 100 refugees headed to Niagara Falls and Windsor, a transfer out of Toronto intended to ease pressure on a city shelter system.
Drake releases album and announces he’s taking time off for health reasons
Just after releasing a new album, Drake announced he plans to step away from the spotlight for an extended period of time to focus on his health.
Toronto
-
Missing 76-year-old woman found dead in Toronto, police say
An elderly woman who has been missing for nearly a week has been found dead.
-
How a cyclist found his stolen bike at a store in downtown Toronto
A Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student is sharing his story after he was able to find his stolen e-bike at an unmarked store in downtown Toronto, less than one day after it first went missing.
-
42-year-old E-bike rider fatally hit on highway ramp near Toronto
A 42-year-old E-bike rider was fatally hit by a pickup truck on a highway ramp near Toronto on Friday night.
Calgary
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Don't defrost that bird just yet!
-
'Disgusting' Nazi imitation video launches University of Calgary investigation
The University of Calgary has launched an investigation over a video showing alleged students imitating soldiers from Nazi Germany.
-
Volunteers on horses and dirt bikes continue search for Calgary woman missing a week
Dozens of volunteers have spent the week navigating through tough terrain and helping on horseback in the search for Amy Elizabeth Fahlman, a 25-year-old Calgary woman who went missing last Friday.
Montreal
-
After massive brawl and an assault on a teacher, Quebec education minister pressured to address violence in schools
After a string of violent incidents at Quebec schools this week, including a massive brawl involving more than 100 students on Montreal's South Shore, the province's education minister said he is 'concerned' by what he sees in school settings.
-
Former Hab Georges Laraque's Laval card store broken into, thief caught on camera
Former Montreal Canadiens enforcer George Laraque is looking for answers after his card store in Laval was robbed, and the thieves were caught on security camera.
-
'It's just amazing': Quebec woman thriving with 108-year-old liver
A Quebec woman is thriving with her 108-year-old liver and husband who saved her life when she was 19 on a hiking trail in Ontario.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.
-
Mounties still searching for truck driver in crash that killed Alta. mom of 7
Five days after a crash killed a mother of seven in northern Alberta, RCMP released images of a truck whose driver they are still trying to track down.
-
DARK returns to Fort Edmonton Park bringing chills and thrills throughout October
A chill is settling in in Fort Edmonton Park.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Northern Ont. mom wants answers after autistic child left alone with deceased father
The Sault Ste. Marie mother of an autistic, non-verbal child who was left alone with her deceased father is searching for answers.
-
Sudbury man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement, human trafficking
A 53-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with sexual assault and human trafficking following an investigation that began in August.
London
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
-
Former London, Ont. cop sentenced in death of woman in his custody
A London courtroom heard how Debra Chrisjohn, a mother of 11 children, had her fair share of struggles during her life. However, the Crown argued that she was not given medical attention on the night she was arrested by London police in September of 2016.
-
LPS renew call for search of wanted man
In January of this year, police laid numerous charges against 33-year-old Marouane Zatouf after he allegedly broke into several homes near Western University.
Winnipeg
-
'Minimum attire' rule from Hockey Canada drawing mixed reaction
There’s a new dress code coming to hockey rinks across Manitoba this season.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Ottawa
-
Thanksgiving food drive comes as demand is up and donations are down
The Ottawa Food Bank is appealing for help this Thanksgiving, with food donations down 30 per cent. Grocery stores across the city will participate in the Thanks for Giving Food Drive, where volunteers will be encouraging shoppers to give what they can.
-
New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement
After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
Saskatoon
-
Greg Fertuck is his own lawyer. Now he might be his own witness.
Greg Fertuck has no lawyer of his own to ask him questions, but he could testify in his own murder trial
-
Sask. government pledges $90M to ease homelessness, addictions crisis
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.
-
Sask. Costco shoppers fuel 'bonkers' demand for pumpkin pies
Those hoping to get cozy with a slice of a coveted Costco pumpkin pie are facing some challenges.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
-
Councillors slam Surrey mayor, claim she's intentionally delaying police transition
Multiple Surrey city councillors are calling out Mayor Brenda Locke, claiming she's intentionally stalling the transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.
-
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules former Mountie was discriminated against by 3rd Port Alberni bar
For the third time in as many years, a retired RCMP officer has won a Human Rights Tribunal complaint against a bar in Port Alberni that refused to serve him because he rolled a joint inside the establishment.
Regina
-
Sask. government pledges $90M to ease homelessness, addictions crisis
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of life
On Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.
-
Riders look to snap losing slide against Ti-Cats
On Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-9) will look to snap their four game losing streak against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-8) at Mosaic Stadium.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic nursing instructor supports students' call for paid work placements
Nursing students in Greater Victoria are getting signs of support as they advocate for paid work placements similar to other fields, such as medicine.
-
'There are inherent risks': B.C. coroners investigating second death at Tofino-area beaches in 2023
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the second death of 2023 in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on western Vancouver Island.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.