LOWER COVERDALE, N.B. -- RCMP in Riverview is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Lower Coverdale, New Brunswick.

Hailee McLatchy was last seen around noon on Wednesday when she was dropped off at the Champlain Mall in Dieppe, N.B. She was reported missing to RCMP on Saturday.

Police have received several leads that so far, have been unsuccessful. Police say it's believed she is in the Greater Moncton area.

McLatchy is described as 5'1'', weighing about 150 pounds. She has blue eyes, brown hair that may be dyed pink or red; she has a piercing on her nose and lower lip, and was last seen wearing a faded black and white hoodie, jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on McLatchy's whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.