RCMP ask public for help gathering evidence of shooting incident involving peace officers

HALIFAX -

The New Brunswick RCMP are asking the public to help them investigate a shooting incident last week involving two justice and public safety peace officers near Ritchie, N.B.

"Police are interested in speaking to anyone who was driving in either direction on the Trans-Canada Highway on Nov. 5 between 8:45 and 9:45 a.m., between kilometres 212 and 227 near Ritchie," the RCMP said in a news release. "They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash-cam or other footage of the area during that time, or who may have witnessed a small dark grey or silver four-door sedan driving in the area."

Police say the two peace officers were conducting enforcement patrols near Temple Road and Highway 2 in Ritchie. They were in a black marked Department of Justice and Public Safety SUV when they observed a small dark grey or silver car exit Temple Road and drive the wrong way in the westbound lane of Highway 2 at a high rate of speed. The officers turned on their lights and sirens and pursued the car.

"A short distance later, the car entered the emergency turnaround and proceeded to drive the right direction in the eastbound lanes," the RCMP said in a news release. "The peace officers' vehicle followed, and attempted to pull up beside the car. At that moment, a passenger in the back seat of the car discharged a firearm at the peace officers' vehicle, striking the passenger side window and the driver's headrest. One peace officer suffered minor injuries."

Police say the car then turned around on the highway, and was last seen driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes on Highway 2. The suspect vehicle is described as a small dark grey or silver four-door car and the driver is described as a man in his early 20s, who was wearing a black ball cap and dark lensed glasses. No description is available of the other two people in the car.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash-cam footage, or who has information on those responsible is asked to call the Nackawic RCMP at 506-575-6200. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.