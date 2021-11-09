RCMP ask public for help gathering evidence of shooting incident involving peace officers

A suspect shot at the peace officers' vehicle, striking the passenger side window and the driver's headrest. One peace officer suffered minor injuries. (COURTESY N.B. RCMP) A suspect shot at the peace officers' vehicle, striking the passenger side window and the driver's headrest. One peace officer suffered minor injuries. (COURTESY N.B. RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories