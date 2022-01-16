RCMP asking for help to identify suspects following break and enter, theft in New Brunswick

RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify three persons of interest following a break, enter and theft at a residence in Nerepis, N.B. last year.

Police say the incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2021, at a home on Crandall Road.

According to RCMP, the suspects forcefully gained entry into the residence and stole a number of items, including firearms.

Police say the residence was unoccupied at the time.

Through the investigation, police say they obtained surveillance video photos of the individuals involved as well as a pickup truck. RCMP released the photos Saturday and are hoping despite the quality of the images, information from the public may help identify the persons or provide additional information to help the investigation.

Police say the vehicle is described as a silver or grey regular cab Dodge Ram 1500. The truck has dents on the passenger side, and a row of cab lights on the roof. It is also believed to have Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, a plow hookup on the front, and may have a lift kit.

All three individuals are described as men, and one is described as wearing gauged earrings and having a beard.

Some of the items that were stolen from the home include:

a black Beretta 92 FS 9mm handgun with serial number A008527Z

a black Beretta Px4 Storm 9mm handgun with serial number PX459N

various types of ammunition

a safe containing an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency

jewelry

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP at 506-757-1020. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.