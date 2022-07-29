RCMP asking for public’s help to locate N.S. fugitive

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Nova Scotia man who failed to attend a court hearing in relation to a 2020 incident.

The warrant, obtained by the West Hants District RCMP, accuses Nathan Owen Armstrong, 34, or New Port, N.S. of two counts of uttering threats and failure to attend court.

Despite police efforts to locate Armstrong, he remains at-large. Police say Armstrong is five foot ten, 190 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to police, Armstrong is aware he is wanted but has failed to turn himself in.

Police say, if anyone sees Armstrong they should not approach him. Anyone with information about Armstrong’s whereabouts should call West Hants District RCMP at 902-798-2207, or Crime Stoppers.