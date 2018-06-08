

If you have pictures or video of the Inverary Resort fire, the Mounties would like you to share them with their investigators.

Members of the Victoria District RCMP detachment are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the fire at the Inverary Resort. The fire destroyed the three-storey main building that housed the dining room, lobby, pub, and several units attached to it in an addition.

In particular, they are looking for photos or videos of the fire in the early stages between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

"Small details that show up in photos or videos might provide valuable information to our investigators," Staff Sgt. Darren Waidson, detachment commander of Victoria District RCMP said in a news release. "We're hoping people will share their photos and videos with us, which might give us a better chance of finding out how this devastating fire started."

Darren MacAulay, is chief of the Baddeck Volunteer Fire department, which was assisted by four other departments in battling the blaze.

Sources say it was a difficult fire to contain and CTV News has learned that the fire hydrant in front of the resort was not working, which made it more difficult for firefighters to get water.

“It's an old building,” MacAulay said. “It's got lots of adds on it and it's very challenging as you can see. There's still smouldering parts of it because we can't get at the fire.”

MacAulay says it appears the fire started in the kitchen area, but how it started is unclear.

“Part of that is we're just trying to determine what happened,” said Cpl. Gaven Naime of the Baddeck RCMP. “It is such a mainstay in the community for more than 100 years. So we're trying to determine what happened. Part of that is finding out every angle we can and investigate every possible lead we can.”

Anyone with photos or videos is asked to send them to Naime at Gavin.Naime@rcmp-grc,.gc,ca.

RCMP investigators are working with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire, which occurred early Thursday, June 7.

With files from Kyle Moore.