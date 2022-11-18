RCMP asks for public help in solving Annapolis Valley arson case

Police in Annapolis County, N.S., are asking the public for information about a September arson in Wilmot.

Around 5 a.m. on Sept. 4, Annapolis District RCMP and fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Highway 1.

According to police, a storage facility behind a strip mall was on fire. Police say the fire was eventually extinguished after several storage units were destroyed.

Through the course of its investigation, the RCMP says it has determined the fire was an arson. Investigators say they believe two people were involved in the incident.

While police have spent the last two months following up on tips and leads, investigators have been unable to identify the individuals responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may know who was involved in setting the fire, is asked to contact the Annapolis District RCMP at 902-665-4481.