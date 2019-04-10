

The Canadian Press





FORT ELLIS, N.S. -- The RCMP have closed a rural road north of Halifax where protesters appear to be blocking a construction site, saying officers with body cameras will be enforcing an injunction that orders the demonstrators to move away from the site's main gate.

The blockade at Fort Ellis, N.S., was set up more than two years ago by Indigenous protesters and supporters opposed to a plan by Alton Gas to store natural gas in large, underground caverns about 12 kilometres away.

The protesters are afraid the nearby Shubenacadie River will be polluted if the company moves ahead with its plan to create the caverns by using water from the river to flush out salt deposits and then dump the leftover brine into the river.

Drilling for the first two caverns has been completed.

"The Nova Scotia RCMP is impartial in this dispute and respects the Indigenous culture and their connection to Mother Earth along with the company's lawful right to complete its mandated work," the Mounties said in a statement Wednesday.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia issued a temporary injunction against the demonstrators, saying they have to move to a nearby fenced-in area along Riverside Road.

Residents of the Stewiacke area are being told they may notice an increased police presence in the area.

However, the Mounties say they are hopeful the dispute can be resolved through talks involving the RCMP's specially trained Division Liaison Team.

"Should that not happen and demonstrators continue to occupy the site at the main entrance to the natural gas project, thus disobeying the court ordered-injunction, the RCMP will enforce the order," the RCMP statement says.

"Our primary goal is the safety and security of all involved while preserving the right to peaceful, lawful and safe demonstration within the terms set by the Supreme Court in the injunction order."

The company, a subsidiary of Calgary-based AltaGas, has plans to flush out as many as 15 caverns near Alton, N.S.

The protesters say the project poses dangers to traditional fisheries of the Mi'kmaq and risks harming the 72-kilometre tidal river used by Aboriginal populations for more than 13,000 years.

Earlier this week, provincial Environment Minister Margaret Miller said the government had conducted sufficient consultations with the Sipekne'katik First Nation, saying "extended efforts" were taken to explain and mitigate the potential impact on fish, fish habitat and Aboriginal rights.

Miller said she also determined the province's conditions for the project were sufficient to protect the environment, saying there are safeguards in place to prevent excessive salinity in the river.

The First Nation had filed an appeal of the province's industrial approval for the project, saying the government had failed to properly consult.

Alton has already received the environmental and industrial approvals it needs to proceed, including two environmental assessments and an independent third-party science review.

The company says the leftover brine solution will be pumped into the river, twice a day at high tide, over a two- to three-year period.

The peak release on each tidal cycle will be approximately 5,000 cubic metres, which will be mixed in with four million cubic metres of brackish tidal flow from the Bay of Fundy, Alton says.

The company says the brine flowing into the Minas Basin "would not be detectable and would be insignificant in terms of the natural fluctuation of salinity the ecosystem is subject to during each tidal cycle."

At Riverside Rd. which is blocked off by @RCMPNS at the moment. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/SHDvsmeR1g — Heidi Petracek (@HeidiPCTV) April 10, 2019