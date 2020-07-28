HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 46-year-old Amherst man with several drug offences after a search on Friday.

Police say on July 24, officers arrested the 46-year-old man and seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, illicit cannabis, cash and a cell phone.

Later that day, a home in Amherst was searched, resulting in several items being seized, including a score sheet, drug packaging, a pellet gun and other drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on October 5 on charges of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.