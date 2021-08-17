HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP stopped five drivers during a 12-hour period for alcohol-related offences in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Police reported a series of alcohol-related arrests between 3 p.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. on Sunday, including:

two people arrested for impaired driving;

one person arrested for refusing a breathalyzer test;

two people who were given driving suspensions after failing a breathalyzer.

"Impaired driving continues to be an ongoing issue on Nova Scotia roadways," the RCMP said in a news release. "The Nova Scotia RCMP would like to remind motorists that if you plan to consume alcohol or cannabis, please plan for a safe ride home. If you believe someone is driving impaired, please call 911 with as many details as possible, such as location, direction of travel, vehicle description and licence plate number."