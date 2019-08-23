

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Mounties have charged a man after a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Lower Sackville.

Police say the collision involving a car and a 13-year-old youth occurred just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Beaver Bank Road and Glendale Drive.

"The youth was attempting to cross Beaver Bank Road at the intersection when the male driver of the car, who was turning left onto Beaver Bank Road, struck him," the police said in a news release.

The youthwas transported to hospital via EHS with non-life threatening injuries. The driver, a 34-year-old man from Lower Sackville, was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.