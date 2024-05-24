ATLANTIC
    • RCMP charge Lunenburg, N.S., elementary school worker with sexual offences involving children

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck 
    RCMP in Lunenburg, N.S., has charged a male elementary school worker with sexual offences involving four children after a lengthy investigation which began in October 2023.

    In a news release from February, police said they received a report of sexual assaults which happened at Pentz Elementary School in Lunenburg involving a male employee and a child victim on Oct. 25, 2023.

    After beginning the investigation, police say additional victims came forward.

    According to the February release, the employee had not been present in the school since Oct. 26, 2023.

    In an update to the investigation on Friday, police said 67-year-old Gerald Maurice Hudson of Hebbville, N.S., was arrested and held in custody on Wednesday.

    Hudson appeared in provincial court in Bridgewater on Thursday, and was charged with a number of sexual offences, including:

    •  sexual assault (four counts)
    •  sexual interference (four counts)

    He was later released on conditions by the court.

    Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and they are anticipating additional charges to be laid.

    Anyone who has information is asked by the RCMP to contact them at 902-527-5555, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

