RCMP charge man and woman after guns, cocaine seized from home in Enfield, N.S.

Two people have been charged with firearms and drug offences after a search of a home in Enfield, N.S., led to the seizure of drugs and firearms.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Highway 2 as part of an ongoing firearm and drug investigation around 6 a.m. on Friday.

At the home, police say they arrested a man outside after he attempted to flee. They also arrested a woman inside the home.

During the search, officers allegedly found and seized a loaded handgun, a loaded revolver, a quantity of cocaine, a quantity of cash, and drug paraphernalia which police say they believe to be used for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say 27-year-old Colby James Bond and 27-year-old Colby Lee Gladwin, both from Enfield, have been charged with a number of offences including:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

unsafe handling of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a restricted firearm

Bond is also facing charges of obstruction and breaching a court order. He was held in custody to appear in provincial court in Truro on Thursday.

Gladwin was released from custody and is set to appear in court on Dec. 16.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and further charges are anticipated.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.