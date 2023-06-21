RCMP charge man following armed robbery in Eskasoni, N.S.

A man is facing charges following an armed robbery in Eskasoni, N.S.

Police responded to the robbery around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on Arena Road.

Police say a man entered a building and demanded cash and a cell phone from a 31-year-old Eskasoni man while brandishing a knife.

According to a Wednesday news release, the suspect was given cash before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police say the victim was not injured.

The suspect was arrested by the Cape Breton Regional Police Service on Monday as part of a separate investigation.

Julian Conrad Sylliboy, 33, of Eskasoni has been charged with:

robbery

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

taking a motor vehicle without consent

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

breach of probation

He is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.