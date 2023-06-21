RCMP charge man following armed robbery in Eskasoni, N.S.
A man is facing charges following an armed robbery in Eskasoni, N.S.
Police responded to the robbery around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on Arena Road.
Police say a man entered a building and demanded cash and a cell phone from a 31-year-old Eskasoni man while brandishing a knife.
According to a Wednesday news release, the suspect was given cash before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.
Police say the victim was not injured.
The suspect was arrested by the Cape Breton Regional Police Service on Monday as part of a separate investigation.
Julian Conrad Sylliboy, 33, of Eskasoni has been charged with:
- robbery
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- taking a motor vehicle without consent
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- breach of probation
He is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
