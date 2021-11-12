RCMP charge man with impaired driving after clocking him at 166 km/h

HALIFAX -

Mounties in the Annapolis Valley say they've ticketed and charged a man with impaired driving after initially pulling him over for stunting Monday on Highway 101 near Avonport, N.S.

"On Nov. 8 at approximately 4:30 p.m., police were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 101 when an eastbound vehicle was observed travelling at 166 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone near Exit 9," the RCMP said in a news release. "Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and noted that the driver, a 41-year-old Bishopville man, was displaying signs of alcohol impairment. Police also learned that the driver was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle Canada-wide due to a previous conviction for impaired operation of a motor vehicle."

Police say they arrested the man for impaired driving and when they gave him a breathalyzer test, he provided samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

Police say the man was released from custody and will appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. He is facing charges of impaired driving, failing a breathalyzer, and driving while prohibited.

Mounties also gave the man a ticket for stunting, which carries a fine of $2,422.50, a 90-day alcohol related administrative driving suspension, and seized his vehicle.